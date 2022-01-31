Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Shake and shiver

Nice warming trend
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school day is getting off to a cold start. Bundle up and have a hot breakfast. A mix of clouds and sunshine will allow temperatures to warm into the upper 30s, and low 40s. By the middle of the week a nice warming trend will boost temperatures into the upper 40s and mid 50s. Keep the umbrella close by for late week rain. Have a great and safe day !

Today: A mix of clouds & sun, High: around 40

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: mid 20s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: upper 20s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s

Friday: Periods of rain, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: around 30

