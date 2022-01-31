Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

The New York Times buys puzzle game Wordle

The New York Times has bought Wordle.
The New York Times has bought Wordle.(CBC, TWITTER, WORDLE, APPLE APP STORE, CNN)
By Kasey Richardson
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The fun-filled wordplay game Wordle has been bought by The New York Times Company.

The purchase was announced Monday and reflects the rising trend of word-scrambling games, as the company tries to reach its goal of 10 million digital subscribers by 2025.

Josh Wardle, a software engineer in Brooklyn, sold the software to The New York Times for a price “in the low seven figures,” according to the company.

The Times said it plans to keep the game free for new and existing users.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Screams at Darden Towe Park
Frustrated Charlottesville parents let out a community scream
One person suffered only minor injures after crashing their car into an office building on...
No major injuries after car crashes into Charlottesville building
The UVA Rotunda
UVA responds to Virginia’s AG vaccine mandate opinion
Jason Collier
Days after vote on mask-optional policy, Greene Co. school board member resigns
Clinton Key said he's faced several issues with CenturyLink since moving to Albemarle County in...
“It’s CenturyLink or literally nothing:” Albemarle Broadband Authority addressing customer concerns

Latest News

FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pauses while speaking during a media briefing at the...
Austin to governors: Guard troops must get COVID-19 vaccine
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at USP Beaumont, a federal prison in Beaumont,...
US federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed
Connecticut woman found dead after Bumble date
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Judge rejects plea deal for man who killed Ahmaud Arbery
This satellite image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows vehicles and tanks stationed at the...
Russia, US exchange harsh words over Ukraine at UN