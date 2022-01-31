Mix of clouds and sun and chilly

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine for the rest of the a afternoon. A light northeasterly wind will keep temperatures in the around 40. Although below average, milder than the below freezing conditions we had yesterday. The start and middle of the week will be dry, however, expect significant changes by the end of the week. Conditions turn warmer with a chance of rain. Skies will clear in time for the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, High: around 40

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold, Low: mid 20s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: upper 20s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s

Friday: Periods of rain, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: around 30

