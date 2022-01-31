Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Mix of clouds and sun and chilly

Turning warmer with late week rain
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine for the rest of the a afternoon. A light northeasterly wind will keep temperatures in the around 40. Although below average, milder than the below freezing conditions we had yesterday. The start and middle of the week will be dry, however, expect significant changes by the end of the week. Conditions turn warmer with a chance of rain. Skies will clear in time for the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, High: around 40

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold, Low: mid 20s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: upper 20s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s

Friday: Periods of rain, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: around 30

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Screams at Darden Towe Park
Frustrated Charlottesville parents let out a community scream
One person suffered only minor injures after crashing their car into an office building on...
No major injuries after car crashes into Charlottesville building
The UVA Rotunda
UVA responds to Virginia’s AG vaccine mandate opinion
Jason Collier
Days after vote on mask-optional policy, Greene Co. school board member resigns
Clinton Key said he's faced several issues with CenturyLink since moving to Albemarle County in...
“It’s CenturyLink or literally nothing:” Albemarle Broadband Authority addressing customer concerns

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Shake and shiver
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Seasonable End to January, Active Weather Pattern Near