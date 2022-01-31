Grey Pine Lodge replacing Colony House Motel in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Chase Hoover is now the owner of the Grey Pine Lodge. He says he plans to turn the old Colony House Motel into a vibrant place for hikers and anyone looking for a weekend getaway.

“We’re just looking to come in and spruce it up a little bit and kind of bring it to modern standards,” Hoover said.

The lodge sits on the side of Afton Mountain, and will be re-opening under its new name and new ownership.

“It was known as the Oak Bower Motel at one point, and it’s changed names and ownership a bunch over the years. It has been known as a Colony House Hotel for the past 25-30 years or so,” Hoover said.

But before you can book a room, a lot of work needs to be done.

“We’re going to go in and more or less gut the place,” Hoover said. “It’s in need of it, hasn’t been updated in quite a while. So we’re going in, we’re doing new bathrooms or do new floors, obviously new furniture and paint, and all that good stuff.”

For Hoover, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. He knows the potential this property has.

“It’s going to be perfect for anybody looking for an outdoors adventure getaway,” he said. “Obviously this area, you got plenty of hiking and river activities right down the hill. You’ve got the breweries and wineries and all kinds of other activities to do.”

There’s 23 rooms in total and the goal is to have eight ready for guests in May 2022.

