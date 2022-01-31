Contact tracing in the BRHD working through a transition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some school districts have decided to stop contact tracing all together. The Blue Ridge Health District says it is still a part of COVID-19 mitigation strategies, just in a different way.

Staff with the BRHD say they are trying to move steps forward. For them, that means focusing less on community settings and keeping an eye on places where there may be the greatest risk, which sometimes is still schools.

“Maybe this is where we’re starting to see a transition from sort of a pandemic type response to what it’s going to look like in an endemic state,” Ryan McKay with the BRHD said.

McKay says that means focusing on areas where the outcome could be worse.

“Trying to make that transition from two years of really protecting and trying to prevent spread, to trying to sort of manage it in a way where it’s not locked down, so to speak,” McKay said.

Right now, that means changing the way we contact trace, both in the community and for some in schools.

“We had 800 cases last Friday that were reported in the morning,” McKay said. “We’re not getting in touch with all 800 people. We’re certainly not getting in touch with all the people who are close contacts. So, we’re no longer in a position where we can break the chain of transmission,” McKay said.

In schools, it’s getting even more challenging. Fluvanna and Madison County Schools are both stopping the process. This gets complicated as the BRHD is trying to put a focus on schools right now, rather than trying to grasp the entire community.

“It makes our jobs a little more difficult, but in a way, we’re just having to learn how to provide guidance in different situations,” McKay said.

McKay said they’ll still be keeping an eye on schools because that is one of their key focuses right now along with congregate care settings, long term care facilities, and regional jails.

“It does make it more challenging to control spread. I will say that there is an increased level of risk for schools that don’t do not do the contact tracing,” McKay said. “We’ll continue to work with them, when we start seeing I would say 10% of a group who’s testing positive or has outward symptoms, to provide some information how schools can respond.”

The BRHD says it has two years worth of data that they’re using to make these different decisions, and they’ll be watching for clusters or emerging outbreaks in schools still.

