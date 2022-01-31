Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Coach Tony Elliott sets 2022 staff

Tony Elliott is introduced to the UVA community (FILE)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Since Head Coach Tony Elliott was hired back in December he’s been working to fill his staff. Now he’s got his 10 assistants set in stone and ready to get to work ahead of the 2022 football season.

“Outside of the three that were retained and then coach Rudzinski and coach Cox, all the other guys have long standing relationships,” Elliott said. “It was really really important for me.”

Multiple coaches on this staff come from military academies. For Elliott, those are positives when recruiting the high academic student-athletes he hopes to attract.

“You obviously want to get the biggest, fastest, strongest guys that you can, but sometimes those guys aren’t fit to be successful academically and socially in some environments,” he said.

Elliott also says the coaches from military academies usually have a “do more with less mentality,” which he hopes to adapt at UVA.

The new head coach says the last 50 plus days have been hectic, but he’s proud to be in Charlottesville.

“It’s a lot of stuff going on, but I tell you everyday that I wake up I’m blessed to be the head coach at the University of Virginia,” he said.

Next up will be the second National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 2, where Elliott will have a chance to finalize the 2022 recruiting class.

