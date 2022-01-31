Advertise With Us
Albemarle Co. Public Schools redistricting 219 students

Crozet Elementary School (FILE)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Hundreds of students in Albemarle County are slated to make a big move in August 2022.

Crozet Elementary School is expanding to welcome new learners, which means Brownsville Elementary School is saying goodbye to some.

A total of 219 BES students are heading over next school year. The change is designed to level the student-to-teacher ratio, as well as help with overcrowding.

Parents, the School Board, and people who live in the area spent six months drafting a plan to move students with the least potential disruption to their learning.

“An important part of that was the transition itself wasn’t done in a week or a day, but it was a several-month process and and that that’s a good model to follow,” ACPS Spokesperson Phil Giaramita said.

Once students start learning at CES, they’ll no longer have class in the hallways or have to start lunch in the morning.

“Brownsville has eight trailers, that’s not ideal. They’re 114 students or so over capacity, it’s not ideal, and the projection is within a couple of years - if we did nothing - they would be over 200 kids over capacity,” Giaramita said.

Parents of rising fifth graders have a choice to keep their students in BES, but will be responsible for transportation.

