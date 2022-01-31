4 children among 9 people killed in Las Vegas multi-vehicle crash

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A six-vehicle crash killed nine people and left several injured in Nevada.

Of those who died, the youngest was five years old, according to the Clark County Office of the Coroner and Medical Examiner.

Three other children ages, 10, 13 and 15 also died from injuries sustained in the crash, the coroner said.

KVVU reports the driver who is believed to have caused the crash ran a red light going more than 100 mph.

The coroner said all nine people died from “blunt force trauma in the manner of an accident.”

“We had an unprecedented loss of life that happened yesterday in our community,” Mayor Lee said. “We need to realize today that there’s a lot of grieving taking place in North Las Vegas.”

According to police, a total of six vehicles and 15 people were involved in the crash.

