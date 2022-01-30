Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Virginia women’s basketball falls 62-37 at Florida State

UVa head coach Tina Thompson
UVa head coach Tina Thompson(WVIR)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s basketball team dropped to 0-8 in the ACC, as the Cavaliers fell 62-37 on Sunday at Florida State.

The Wahoos shot just 24.4 percent from the field in the loss (11-of-45 FG’s).

UVA held the lead in the first quarter, but they were outscored 14-5 in the 2nd, and 20-5 in the 3rd.

FSU led by as many as 32 points in the 2nd half.

Amandine Toi led the Cavaliers with 10 points.

Virginia (3-15, 0-8 ACC) will be back in action at Boston College on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

One person suffered only minor injures after crashing their car into an office building on...
No major injuries after car crashes into Charlottesville building
The UVA Rotunda
UVA responds to Virginia’s AG vaccine mandate opinion
Jason Collier
Days after vote on mask-optional policy, Greene Co. school board member resigns
Screams at Darden Towe Park
Frustrated Charlottesville parents let out a community scream
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card

Latest News

Ryan Goetz clinched the match with a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 5 singles.
No. 6 UVA men’s tennis beats Georgia Tech 4-0; Advances to ITA National Team Indoor Championships
UVA forward Jayden Gardner
Comeback comes up short; UVA men’s basketball falls 69-65 at Notre Dame
Sophomore Emma Navarro clinched the match for UVA at No. 1 singles.
No. 9 UVA women’s tennis rallies to beat No. 16 Stanford 4-3 in ITA Kickoff Weekend Finals
UVA grad student Bar Botzer won 6-1, 6-4 at No. 1 singles.
No. 6 Virginia men’s tennis beats Ball State 4-0 in ITA Kickoff Weekend