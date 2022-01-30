Virginia women’s basketball falls 62-37 at Florida State
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s basketball team dropped to 0-8 in the ACC, as the Cavaliers fell 62-37 on Sunday at Florida State.
The Wahoos shot just 24.4 percent from the field in the loss (11-of-45 FG’s).
UVA held the lead in the first quarter, but they were outscored 14-5 in the 2nd, and 20-5 in the 3rd.
FSU led by as many as 32 points in the 2nd half.
Amandine Toi led the Cavaliers with 10 points.
Virginia (3-15, 0-8 ACC) will be back in action at Boston College on Thursday.
