Seasonable End to January, Active Weather Pattern Near

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A weak weather disturbance is passing over the region. It has increased our clouds. While the radar may show some snow, it’s not reaching the ground as the air is very dry.

Partial clearing overnight will allow for a drop in temperature to the teens for some communities.

More clouds Monday will give way to some sun.

A quiet start to February. Temperatures moderate Wednesday and Thursday. An active weather pattern and storm track takes shape. Snow and ice will form from parts of Arizona to the interior Northeast mid week. The Mid-Atlantic region will be on the milder side. Rain will develop Thursday into Friday morning. At this time the rain looks to exit by the time the colder air arrives later Friday. This would limit any snow or ice potential for our region. Rainfall projections will range from a half inch to an inch and a half. The overall flood risk is low. Keep checking back for updates.

Colder for the first weekend of February.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Watch for some icy areas from refreezing and glare ice. Lows in the teens to lower 20s. Near clam.

Monday: Clouds and sun. Highs upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Wednesday: Milder with increasing clouds. Highs lower 50s. Lows upper 30s.

Thursday: Rain likely. Highs lower 50s. Lows upper 40s. More rain Thursday night.

Friday: Mainly morning rain. Highs near 50. Trending colder in the afternoon. Lows in the 20s.

Saturday: Chilly sunshine. Highs near 40. Lows lower 20s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 40s.

