Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Quiet Weather Pattern Until Late Week

Soaking Rain Ending Possibly as Snow
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A weak weather disturbance passing overhead today will increase our clouds and may produce a flurry. The air is very dry so most communities won’t see any snowflakes.

Tracking a gradual thaw to start February.

The next weather maker will arrive Thursday into Friday. It will bring a soaking rainfall. Possibly ending as snow Friday as temperatures turn colder. Keep checking back for updates.

Temperatures will chill back down for the first weekend of February.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

Sunday night: Some clearing. Lows upper teens to lower 20s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 40s. Lows mid 20s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Wednesday: Milder and mostly cloudy. Highs lower 50s. Lows upper 30s.

Thursday: Rain developing. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows lower 40s.

Friday: Rain. Possibly ending as snow. Temperatures falling into the 30s. Lows lower 20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and colder. Highs in the 30s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

One person suffered only minor injures after crashing their car into an office building on...
No major injuries after car crashes into Charlottesville building
The UVA Rotunda
UVA responds to Virginia’s AG vaccine mandate opinion
Jason Collier
Days after vote on mask-optional policy, Greene Co. school board member resigns
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Gov. Youngkin declares a state of emergency ahead of Friday's winter storm
Gov. Youngkin issues state of emergency ahead of weekend winter storm

Latest News

Wind Chill Alert Overnight
Inch or Two
Bitterly Cold Wind Chills
High Wind and Low Visibility
Icy Areas with Bitterly Cold Wind Chills
Strong Winds and Low Visibility
Blizzard Update and Frigid Wind Chills