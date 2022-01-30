Quiet Weather Pattern Until Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A weak weather disturbance passing overhead today will increase our clouds and may produce a flurry. The air is very dry so most communities won’t see any snowflakes.

Tracking a gradual thaw to start February.

The next weather maker will arrive Thursday into Friday. It will bring a soaking rainfall. Possibly ending as snow Friday as temperatures turn colder. Keep checking back for updates.

Temperatures will chill back down for the first weekend of February.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

Sunday night: Some clearing. Lows upper teens to lower 20s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 40s. Lows mid 20s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Wednesday: Milder and mostly cloudy. Highs lower 50s. Lows upper 30s.

Thursday: Rain developing. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows lower 40s.

Friday: Rain. Possibly ending as snow. Temperatures falling into the 30s. Lows lower 20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and colder. Highs in the 30s.

