Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Observant mail carrier helps save elderly woman in NH

An observant mail carrier in Newmarket, New Hampshire is being credited with saving an elderly woman's life. CREDIT: WMUR
By Jason King
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWMARKET, N.H. (WMUR) – Paying attention to the little things led one mail carrier to saving a woman’s life in a New Hampshire town.

Kayla Berridge was walking her normal 9-mile route in Newmarket, New Hampshire, Thursday when she noticed one resident had not picked up her mail in a few days, and the car was still at home.

“I just had a gut feeling and I just wanted to make sure,” Berridge said. “When people pick up their mail every day, you start to notice their habits.”

Berridge notified the postmaster, who requested a welfare check by Newmarket police.

Responding officers gained access and found the elderly woman on the floor, trapped by items that had fallen on her. They said she was there for at least three days.

“She realized it was an elderly person,” Lt. Wayne Stevens said. “Usually, a lot of times communicates with her throughout the week ... if not on a daily basis, and realized there was something that might have been astray and did the right thing by contacting us.”

“Yeah, it’s crazy. it’s crazy just by paying attention to details how much you could save someone’s life,” Berridge said.

Berridge doesn’t necessarily accept the hero label, she’s just happy how things worked out.

“I like this job because I love my customers and getting to know them, and I feel like if people cared more and just paid attention ... something we should all do,” Berridge said.

The elderly woman is being treated at the hospital for hypothermia and dehydration, but is expected to be alright.

“We truly think that through Kayla’s actions ... probably saved a life here,” Stevens said.

The moral of the story? That’s simple for Berridge.

“And that’s why it’s important to pick up your mail,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WMUR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person suffered only minor injures after crashing their car into an office building on...
No major injuries after car crashes into Charlottesville building
The UVA Rotunda
UVA responds to Virginia’s AG vaccine mandate opinion
Jason Collier
Days after vote on mask-optional policy, Greene Co. school board member resigns
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Clinton Key said he's faced several issues with CenturyLink since moving to Albemarle County in...
“It’s CenturyLink or literally nothing:” Albemarle Broadband Authority addressing customer concerns

Latest News

A front-end loader dumps road salt into a truck Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Chelsea, Mass....
After the blizzard, the big chill as East Coast digs out
An iguana lies draped on a tree limb as it waits for the sunrise, Jan. 22, 2020, in Surfside,...
Brrr! It got so cold in Florida, iguanas fell from trees
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.
Trump dangles prospect of pardons for Jan. 6 defendants
An observant mail carrier in Newmarket, New Hampshire, helped save an elderly woman when she...
A New Hampshire mail carrier saves an elderly woman's life