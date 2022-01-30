Advertise With Us
date 2022-01-30
No. 9 UVA women’s tennis rallies to beat No. 16 Stanford 4-3 in ITA Kickoff Weekend Finals

Sophomore Emma Navarro clinched the match for UVA at No. 1 singles.
By Mike Shiers
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The No. 9 Virginia women’s tennis team rallied to beat No. 16 Stanford 4-3 in the finals of the ITA Kickoff Weekend on Saturday at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

With the win, the Cavaliers advance to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships for the first time since 2016.

UVA fell behind 2-0 against the Cardinal, but took the lead with singles wins by No. 4 Sofia Munera, No. 3 Natasha Subhash, and No. 2 Elaine Chervinsky.

After Stanford tied the match at 3-3 with a win at No. 6 singles, Emma Navarro defeated Connie Ma 6-2, 6-7, 6-4 at No. 1 singles to clinch the match for the ‘Hoos.

Virginia (5-0) will be one of 16 teams competing in the 35th Annual ITA National Team Indoor Championships in Madison, Wisconsin, from February 11th through the 14th.

