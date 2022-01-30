Advertise With Us
No. 6 UVA men’s tennis beats Georgia Tech 4-0; Advances to ITA National Team Indoor Championships

Ryan Goetz clinched the match with a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 5 singles.(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s tennis team advanced to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships for the 12th time in the last 14 years, as the Cavaliers defeated Georgia Tech 4-0 in the finale of the ITA Kickoff Weekend on Sunday at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

UVA won the doubles point against the Yellow Jackets, and singles victories by Jeffrey von der Schulenburg, Gianni Ross, and Ryan Goetz clinched the match for the ‘Hoos.

Virginia has won the ITA Indoor championship six times, with the most recent coming in 2017.

Head coach Andres Pedroso says, “It’s always fun to play indoors, against the best sixteen teams in the country. We’ve had a lot of success there in the past, but we’re going to have to go earn it, and I think the guys are ready.”

“It’s another opportunity to become national champions,” says senior Ryan Goetz. “We haven’t won since 2017, but we had chances my first year, and last year, so we’re gonna try and win it all this year.”

The ITA National Team Indoor Championships begin on February 14th in Seattle.

