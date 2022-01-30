Frustrated Charlottesville parents let out a community scream

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -A group of Charlottesville and Albemarle County moms gathered Saturday evening for a much needed scream, at Darden Towe Park.

The Instagram account called “@hotmomsofcville” has a significant following and each month it hosts a different initiative. This time it involved a group scream to release stress over COVID-19, along with other issues.

They say they got the idea from a similar group in Boston, and decided they had to make it happen after many said they wanted to participate here.

“I’m OK, it’s definitely a good release. We need the endorphins, we need the excitement, and we need the people,” co-leader of the group, Mariana Bell said. “There was a group of people here we all had the same purpose, we got it done quick and I think everybody feels a little lighter.”

The founder of the group, Lindsey Tessada says the event was also a great way to safely meet some of the account followers in-person for the first time.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.