Free Book Bus needs help with storage space

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville nonprofit is growing and it needs your help sharing stories to people of all ages.

Space is getting tight for the free book bus, but not necessarily on the vehicle. Its founder is looking for someone to return the generosity she’s been giving to the community.

“People started showing up at my house with boxes of books and it has grown really beyond anything I imagined,” founder Sharon Stone said.

She started the free book bus in late 2018.

“One day I got the idea for a bus and just kind of went from there,” Stone said.

The bus is exactly what it sounds like. The Charlottesville nonprofit hands out books to people of all ages-- even adults. There’s also books in various languages. Stone says sometimes, it feels like she’s driving an ice cream truck, because of the joy and attention it brings.

Friday, January 28 she visited Alison Trimpe’s Kangaroo Preschool. The last time she was there was about a year ago.

“It’s just a wonderful way to promote reading and literacy, and get the kids excited about reading and books,” Trimpe said. “I had one little boy saying, ‘can I get my shoes on now, can I get my shoes on now.’”

A lot has changed since it first started, and even in the last year when Stone was at Trimpe’s preschool.

“I’m trying to do two to three stops a week,” Stone said. “We just recently visited a hotel that has a floor full of recent Afghan refugees and that was really wonderful stuff because they all just got here the kids aren’t even in school,” Stone said.

All these stops, mean more books to give out, including stories in different languages, and of all genres.

“This bus holds between 12, 14 hundred books depending on width,” Stone said. And then at home, I’d say I probably have 5000 books in that room.”

That room in Stone’s family basement isn’t enough anymore. It’s filling up fast. She needs more space, and now she’s asking the community for help.

“We would love to find something like a warehouse corner, some little corner of someone’s warehouse,” Stone said. “We would need about a 10 by 10 space to keep our books, and be able to get them out of the house.”

She says ideally, it would be in Charlottesville or close by the Albemarle County area.

“There’s a lot of carrying boxes up and downstairs,” Stone said. “It would just be wonderful to have a place where I can drive in with the bus and refill the bus or offload things.”

As a nonprofit, she says the price is a key factor. She says she can pay some money for a space, but costs of units she has seen are far too high right now.

“I’ve started writing grants, and people have been very generous with donations. But when it comes down to paying $3,000 a year for a storage space, I’d really rather spend that on books.”

If you have a space or want to help the non-profit, you can email freebookbus@gmail.com or send a message on social media. More information can be found at Free Children’s Books - The Free Book Bus

