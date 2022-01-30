Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Comeback comes up short; UVA men’s basketball falls 69-65 at Notre Dame

UVA forward Jayden Gardner(WVIR)
By Mike Shiers
Jan. 29, 2022
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s basketball team trimmed a 15-point deficit to just two points in the final minute, but they couldn’t come all the way back, and the Cavaliers fell 69-65 at Notre Dame on Saturday.

UVA trailed 52-37 with 11:50 remaining in the 2nd half, before starting the rally.

Kihei Clark hit a deep three-pointer with 4.9 seconds remaining to cut the deficit to just two points, but the Fighting Irish hit two free throws at the other end to put the game out of reach.

Jayden Gardner led Virginia with 22 points and 10 rebounds, while Francisco Caffarro had 11 points and 12 rebounds for his first-career double-double.

Reece Beekman (13) and Kihei Clark (12) also reached double-figures in scoring, and Clark dished out a team-high six assists.

Notre Dame connected on 10-of-23 three-point attempts, compared to 3-of-14 for UVA.

Virginia (12-9, 6-5 ACC) will be back in action at home against Boston College on Tuesday.

