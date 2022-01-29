Wind Chill Alert Overnight

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dangerously cold wind chills into Sunday morning over the Blue Ridge Mountains. Including at Wintergreen. Wind gusts of 20 to 40 MPH will make it feel like minus 10 to minus 20 degrees! Frostbite can occur in as little as thirty minutes.

Wind chills across the lower elevations overnight into Sunday morning will be in the single numbers to a little below zero.

Watch for some refreezing with icy spots. The gusty winds have helped to dry off the pavement.

A weak weather disturbance passing overhead Sunday will increase our clouds and may produce a passing flurry.

Tracking a gradual thaw next week and to start February.

The next weather maker will arrive Thursday into Friday with rainfall.

Temperatures will chill back down for the first weekend of the new month.

Saturday night: Starry sky with a frigid wind. Lows single numbers to teens.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

Sunday night: Some clearing. Lows lower 20s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 40s. Lows mid 20s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Wednesday: Milder and mostly cloudy. Highs lower 50s. Lows near 40.

Thursday: Rain developing. Highs in the 50s. Lows near 40.

Friday: Rain showers. Highs lower 50s. Turning colder Friday night. Lows mid 20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and colder. Highs near 40.

