UVA Wrestling loses 17-16 on criteria against No. 24 North Carolina

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia and North Carolina wrestling teams were tied at 16-16 at the conclusion of the match on Friday night at Memorial Gymnasium, but the 24th ranked Tar Heels were awarded the victory based on criteria.

North Carolina claimed the dual by virtue of outscoring the Cavaliers 53-45 in Total Points.

Virginia head coach Steve Garland says, “The match ended 16-16 with a five-and-five split, but based on the third criteria they won on points to get the 17-16 win in a tiebreaker. It was a ridiculously close and hard-fought dual meet. Some of the positives were winning in our positions and some tough positions when we were able to get into the positions we wrestle well in. The downside was we didn’t execute some of the things we were working on and they executed on the things they do well. We won down the stretch by our guys executing when they got in their positions. We’ve got to get to our stuff. We gave everything we had out there. It hurts to come up a criteria point short, but I love our team and where we’re at right now. We just have to build.”

UVA has lost to UNC by just one point in two of the last three seasons.

Virginia (3-4, 0-2 ACC) will be back in action at #5 NC State on Friday.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

133: No. 23 Brian Courtney dec. No. 10 Jaime Hernandez (UNC), 5-3 (sv-1) – UVA 3, UNC 0

141: No. 7 Kizhan Clark (UNC) dec. Dylan Cedeno, 6-2 – UVA 3, UNC 3

149: No. 22 Zach Sherman (UNC) dec. No. 29 Jarod Verkleeren, 6-2 – UNC 6, UVA 3

157: No. 6 Austin O’Connor (UNC) dec. No. 28 Jake Keating, 6-4 – UNC 9, UVA 3

165: No. 15 Justin McCoy dec. Sonny Santiago (UNC), 6-2 – UNC 9, UVA 6

174: No. 14 Clay Lautt (UNC) dec. Justin Phillips, 8-2 – UNC 12, UVA 6

184: No. 21 Gavin Kane (UNC) major dec. No. 22 Michael Battista, 16-3 – UNC 16, UVA 6

197: No. 13 Jay Aiello vs. No. 28 Max Shaw (UNC), 13-3 – UNC 16, UVA 10

285: No. 32 Quinn Miller vs. Brandon Whitman (UNC), 5-2 – UVA 16, UVA 13

125: Patrick McCormick dec. Spencer Moore (UNC), 6-4 (sv-1) – UVA 16, UVA 16*

UNC claims match on criteria with 53 total points scored to 45 for Virginia

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.