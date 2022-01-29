Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Pitch Competition looking for applicants

Pitch Preview Competition
Pitch Preview Competition(Central Virginia Small Business Development Center)
By Dryden Quigley
Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Angel Network is teaming up with the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center to offer a chance at perfecting your pitch.

Four times this year the competition will choose three applicants to pitch their business idea. A board of investors will then give feedback on the pitches to set your business up for success.

“In Charlottesville it’s unique that people are presenting to big sophisticated groups right out of the gate. So pitch preview helps them get ready for that and helps increase their likelihood of success,” said Rebecca Haydock, director of the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center.

The Central Virginia Small Business Development Center can work with you in advance to develop your pitch presentation and ensure it meets the guidelines.

The next deadline for applicants is March 28.

