No. 9 UVA women’s tennis tops JMU 4-0 in ITA Kickoff Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The #9 Virginia women’s tennis team advanced to the championship round of the ITA Kickoff Weekend regional in Charlottesville, as the Cavaliers defeated James Madison 4-0 on Friday at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

UVA is hosting Stanford, Arkansas, and JMU as part of the national tournament.

The winner of the Charlottesville Regional will earn a spot in the 35th ITA National Team Indoor Championships, which will be held in Madison, Wisconsin next month.

Virginia won the doubles point against the Dukes on Friday, and Sofia Munera, Sara Ziodato, and Elaine Chervinsky all earned singles victories.

Munera says, “I was the first one to finish. I think I was just focused on my court, trying not to look around too much. Just look at the ball, and go for it.”

“It was a great start to the tournament for us,” says head coach Sara O’Leary. “I thought we came out strong in doubles, and just really excited to play. We’re really excited about this opportunity.”

Virginia will take on 16th ranked Stanford in the Championship match on Saturday at 3:30 PM at the BHSC.

“This is the fun part of all of this, college tennis,” says Munera. “It comes down to all these tournaments, and this is where the real competition begins.”

The Cavalier men will face Ball State in their first-round match on Saturday at noon.

#9 Virginia 4, James Madison 0

Singles competition

1. Emma Navarro (VA) vs. Daria Afanasyeva (JMU) 6-3, 5-3, unfinished

2. #90 Elaine Chervinsky (VA) def. Natalia Nikolopoulou (JMU) 6-0, 6-3

3. #29 Natasha Subhash (VA) vs. Kylie Moulin (JMU) 6-2, 5-2, unfinished

4. Sofia Munera (VA) def. Amanda Nord (JMU) 6-1, 6-2

5. Sara Ziodato (VA) def. Hope Moulin (JMU) 6-3, 6-1

6. Hibah Shaikh (VA) vs. Daniela Voloh (JMU) 6-3, 2-1, unfinished

Doubles competition

1. Emma Navarro/Amber O’Dell (VA) vs. Daniela Voloh/Michelle Los Arcos (JMU) 5-3, unfinished

2. Elaine Chervinsky/Natasha Subhash (VA) def. Daria Afanasyeva/Kylie Moulin (JMU) 6-2

3. Sofia Munera/Hibah Shaikh (VA) def. Amanda Nord/Natalia Nikolopoulou (JMU) 6-1

Order of finish: Doubles (3,2); Singles (4,5,2)

ITA Kickoff Weekend - 1st Round

Attendance: 38 Time:1:40

