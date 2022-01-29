Advertise With Us
Back On Track
No. 6 Virginia men’s tennis beats Ball State 4-0 in ITA Kickoff Weekend

UVA grad student Bar Botzer won 6-1, 6-4 at No. 1 singles.
By Mike Shiers
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s tennis team advanced to the championship match of the ITA Kickoff Weekend regional in Charlottesville, as the 6th ranked Cavaliers defeated Ball State 4-0 on Saturday at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

UVA won the doubles point against the Cardinals, and Ryan Goetz, Jeffrey Von Der Schulenburg, and Bar Botzer all earned singles wins for the ‘Hoos.

Virginia will take on Georgia Tech in the finals on Sunday at 1pm, after the Yellow Jackets defeated Middle Tennessee State 4-2.

