Light Snow Tonight. Arctic Blast for Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Light snow and falling temperatures tonight. Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 4 AM Saturday. General snow amounts of 1″- 3″ across the region, with perhaps up to 4″ over the Blue Ridge Mountains. Snow will start to taper off after Midnight. Watch for slick and icy conditions!

A strong cold front pushing across the Mid-Atlantic is triggering the snow. Energy from this front, will help to strengthen a developing storm off the coast and this will be more of a concern for parts of the Northeast and New England, as a Nor’easter. It will turn windy and colder, behind this storm for the weekend.

A Wind Chills Advisory for the Blue Ridge Mountains Saturday AM - Sunday AM. Subzero wind chills duing this time.

We will stay in the Deep Freeze Saturday, with highs in the 20s to near 30, gusty winds and wind chills in the 0s and 10s. Saturday night wind chills 0s and subzero.

Tonight: Light snow, most accumulation before Midnight. Turning colder. Icy conditions. Lows in the low 20s, some upper 10s in Valley.

Saturday: Icy areas. Gradual clearing, windy and very cold. Highs int he 20s to near 30. Wind chills 0s and 10s. Lows 0s and low 10s with wind chills 0s and subzero.

Sunday: Partly sunny and cold. Highs low to mid 30s. Lows upper 10s to near 20.

Monday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows around 20.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, mild. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows upper 20s to near 30.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, milder. chance of showers. Highs near 50. Low upper 30s.

Thursday: Cloudy, rain, milder. Highs mid 50s. Lows mid 30s.

Friday: Partly sunny, chilly. Highs low to mid 40s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.