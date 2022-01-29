Funding for Charlottesville’s pricey school reconfiguration hits speed bump in Richmond

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s multi-million dollar school reconfiguration project has hit a speed bump in Richmond.

One of the key sources of funding for renovations to Walker Upper Elementary and Buford Middle School is a special sales tax projected to raise $12 million a year, all for school projects.

But before that tax even gets to a referendum for Charlottesville voters, it needs to get through Richmond. Friday, across party lines, the bill was killed in a House subcommittee.

“That’s sometimes just how Richmond works,” said Del. Sally Hudson, who represents Charlottesville in the 57th District. “Bills die quietly at 7:30 a.m. in a subcommittee with zero debate.”

Despite testimony from area leaders, including Charlottesville City Councilor Juandiego Wade, Hudson’s bill was stymied.

“We did everything we could to build a broad bipartisan coalition for this measure,” Hudson said.

Hudson says the bill still has bipartisan support -- it just needs to get to the House floor.

An identical bill already passed in the Senate with support from both Democrats and Republicans. But if the Senate bill can’t get through the House during crossover, it will never end up on the governor’s desk.

That’s troubling for City Councilor Michael Payne.

“What that means practically is no ability to fund our affordable housing plan, new affordable housing developments, expansion of CAT, or a climate action plan for about a decade,” Payne said.

He’s asking for advocacy from Gov. Glenn Youngkin, saying this bill reflects the values on which he campaigned.

“When Glenn Younkin ran for governor, he said his top priority was funding our schools,” Payne said. “So it’s time for him to put his money where his mouth is.”

Hudson said the support from her and Charlottesville’s Sen. Creigh Deeds is well-established. Now, it’s about an advocacy effort from everyone across Virginia, including in red districts.

