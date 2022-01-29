BRHD adds new element to battle the winter weather

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Because of the bad weather, testing sites have been canceled in the past. Now the Blue Ridge Health District installed a new tent at its drive thru testing center. This will let it stay open, even as the rain or snow comes down.

“Weather has also been a challenge. So, we’ve put up this tent behind me and so that will really help. We still will have some weather cancellations if it gets too cold or if it really is raining or snowing too bad,” BRHD testing coordinator, Sabrina Torgesen said.

Weather has been a central concern recently for testing

“The tent is great because cars can actually drive through it,” Torgesen said. “That will protect our staff from the elements and make it possible for us to keep testing through some bad weather.”

For the past few weeks, demand for testing has slightly decreased This could also be due to the many new testing sites added across the state.

“I wouldn’t say we have a trend just yet, but we are starting to see the demand go down just a little bit this week,” Torgesen said. “The most common variant that we’re seeing in our area right now is omicron, but delta is still present as well.”

Experts differ on when cases from the omicron variant will start to decline.

“There are several different projections and it kind of seems like around now the end of January, beginning of February should be the peak for omicron,” Torgesen said.

The BRHD is reminding people that test result times vary based on the site they go to. Result return times can range from 72 hours to five days.

“We try to keep our website up to date with all that information about the about the turnaround for your actual test and so people can look at that and use that to make their decision as to what test site fits best for them,” Torgesen said.

