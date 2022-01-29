Blue Ridge Area Food Bank creates food finder website

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank has a new tool to help families find food assistance near them.

BRAFB says it noticed more people needed help during the coronavirus pandemic and the winter months, but did not know where to turn. It launched its food finder tool as a one-stop place for people to look at when looking for available food and meals.

“Having this tool just helps us better align the services that are available with how those needs differ between communities,” said Tyler Herman with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

The website aims to make food assistance more accessible, the site makes directions easy to print and can be translated into a dozen languages.

