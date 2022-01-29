Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank creates food finder website

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank creates new tool to find food assistance near you.
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank creates new tool to find food assistance near you.(wvir)
By Dryden Quigley
Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank has a new tool to help families find food assistance near them.

BRAFB says it noticed more people needed help during the coronavirus pandemic and the winter months, but did not know where to turn. It launched its food finder tool as a one-stop place for people to look at when looking for available food and meals.

“Having this tool just helps us better align the services that are available with how those needs differ between communities,” said Tyler Herman with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

The website aims to make food assistance more accessible, the site makes directions easy to print and can be translated into a dozen languages.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

One person suffered only minor injures after crashing their car into an office building on...
No major injuries after car crashes into Charlottesville building
Jason Collier
Days after vote on mask-optional policy, Greene Co. school board member resigns
The UVA Rotunda
UVA responds to Virginia’s AG vaccine mandate opinion
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Greene County Public Schools
In narrow vote, Greene County Public Schools opts to repeal mask mandate

Latest News

Funding for Charlottesville’s pricey school reconfiguration hits speed bump in Richmond
Funding for Charlottesville’s pricey school reconfiguration hits speed bump in Richmond
The Longhorn tick which is believed to cause Alpha-Gal Syndrome.
Staunton schools nutrition director warns people about meat allergy caused by tick bites
Legislators, including Del. Sally Hudson, discuss possibility of Charlottesville sales tax to...
Funding for Charlottesville’s pricey school reconfiguration hits speed bump in Richmond
The UVA Rotunda
UVA responds to Virginia’s AG vaccine mandate opinion