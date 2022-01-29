Bitter Cold Wind Chills

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As expected, the region received 1 to 3 inches of snowfall Friday evening. With temperatures below freezing, watching for icy areas.

Tracking the progress of a major Nor’easter and Blizzard for the Northeast and New England into tonight. Those areas will need a yard stick to measure the wind driven snow!

Our weather focus into tonight will turn to bitterly cold wind chills. The wind will make it feel like it’s in the single numbers to below zero. Wind Chill Advisory for the Blue Ridge Mountains through Sunday morning for wind chills as frigid as -10 to -20 degrees!

A weak weather disturbance will pass by Sunday. This will increase our clouds and maybe give us a passing flurry.

Expect a slow moderation in temperature next week. The next weather maker will bring rain.

Saturday: Cold and windy. Partly sunny. Temperatures steady in the 20s to lower 30s. The wind will make it feel colder.

Saturday night: Starry sky and frigid. Lows in the teens. Wind chills single numbers to below zero at times. Some icy spots. The wind will help prevent a lot of refreezing. The wind will help dry off pavement.

Sunday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Perhaps a passing flurry. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Lows lower 20s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 40s. Lows lower 20s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 40s. Lows near 30.

Wednesday: Milder with increasing clouds. Highs lower 50s. Lows lower 40s.

Thursday: Rain likely. Milder with highs in the upper 50s. Lows mid 30s.

Friday: Clearing and colder. Highs in the 40s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.