Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Winter Weather Advisory

Cold and blustery weekend
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:38 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We are tracking a cold front that will bring snow to the region as we go through the day. Accumulations of 1″-3″ will be possible by late tonight. Although this is not a lot, it will not take much to cause slippery spots on area roadways. Take it slow during the afternoon and evening commute. Skies will clear and wind will increase Saturday. The weekend will feature sunshine and below normal temperatures. However, expect warmer conditions next week. Stay tuned for updates. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Rain & snow, High: low 40s

Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, snow, 1″-3″, Low: low 20s

Saturday: Partly sunny & blustery, High: low 30s...Low: mid teens

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: low 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

Thursday: Rain, High; low 50s...Low: mid 20s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

One person suffered only minor injures after crashing their car into an office building on...
No major injuries after car crashes into Charlottesville building
Jason Collier
Days after vote on mask-optional policy, Greene Co. school board member resigns
R’Quis Jones. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department
CPD: 2nd person wanted in connection of child shot
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Greene County Public Schools
In narrow vote, Greene County Public Schools opts to repeal mask mandate

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Station App graphic
Light Snow Developing Friday PM. Arctic Blast For Weekend
nbc29 weather at noon
Tracking a cold front