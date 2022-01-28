Winter Weather Advisory

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We are tracking a cold front that will bring snow to the region as we go through the day. Accumulations of 1″-3″ will be possible by late tonight. Although this is not a lot, it will not take much to cause slippery spots on area roadways. Take it slow during the afternoon and evening commute. Skies will clear and wind will increase Saturday. The weekend will feature sunshine and below normal temperatures. However, expect warmer conditions next week. Stay tuned for updates. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Rain & snow, High: low 40s

Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, snow, 1″-3″, Low: low 20s

Saturday: Partly sunny & blustery, High: low 30s...Low: mid teens

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: low 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

Thursday: Rain, High; low 50s...Low: mid 20s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.