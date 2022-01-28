Virginia Tech defeats UVA women’s basketball 71-42

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s basketball team dropped to 0-7 in the ACC, as the Cavaliers fell 71-42 against Virginia Tech on Thursday at John Paul Jones Arena.

Aisha Sheppard (20) and Georgia Amoore (21) combined to score 41 points for the Hokies.

Sheppard went 5-of-9 from three-point range, while Amoore hit 4-of-10 from behind the line.

Virginia Tech made 11-of-28 three-pointers as a team.

After trailing by 33-23 at halftime, UVA scored the first two baskets of the 2nd half to cut the deficit to six, but the Hokies outscored the ‘Hoos 38-13 over the remainder of the game.

“I’m really disappointed with our effort tonight,” says UVA head coach Tina Thompson. “As hard as we work every day, there is no excuse for not competing consistently. I take full responsibility for that. I’m responsible for how we show up as a team and how we compete from the start to the finish of the game. I’ve made excuses just a little bit for why we show up the way that we show up. But we’re not doing that anymore. We have all been given a great opportunity and it is our responsibility to show up and show gratitude for the opportunity that we have been given. We had conversations about that. At the end of the day, we’re representing a fine university that exudes excellence and the expectation is that, so we have to show up differently.”

UVA hasn’t won a conference game in almost two years, as the Wahoos’ last ACC win came against Pitt on February 27th, 2020.

Virginia Tech head coach Kenny Brooks says, “They’re gonna win some games, and obviously, UVA and Virginia Tech, I’m not trying to bolster UVA in any kind of way, but they’re gonna win some games. They’re starting to figure some things out. They’re starting to make people play they way they want them to play. They got talent. They’re going to win some games, and they’ve come close. It’s just a matter of them getting over the hump.”

The Cavaliers did receive some reinforcement on Thursday, as one hour before tip-off, the team announced that Mir McLean had been added to the roster.

The sophomore guard is a former McDonald’s All-American who previously played at UConn.

McLean scored 11 points in the 1st half, and finished the game with 11 points and 9 rebounds.

Amandine Toi lead the ‘Hoos with 13 points.

Virginia (3-14, 0-7) is scheduled to be back in action at Florida State on Sunday.

