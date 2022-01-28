VDOT crews treating roads ahead of winter storm

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is getting an early start salting roads around Albemarle County.

VDOT says brine is going down while temperatures are high enough not to freeze it.

Crews are on standby along highways and roads as a potential snow storm approaches Friday, January 28. VDOT Public Affairs Manager Lou Hatter says this helps speed up the process in making roads safer for travel.

“The reason we do that is so that they’re closer to their routes once the snow begins instead of having to drive all the way from the facility where the truck is based. They can get right to work,” Hatter said.

He is encouraging everyone to stay home while the sun is down. If travel is a necessity, click here to track road conditions ahead.

