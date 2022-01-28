Value of Charlottesville properties increasing in 2022

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The City of Charlottesville has completed its 2022 housing assessment.

According to the assessment, 95% of residential properties increased in value by an average of almost 12%.

If the tax rate stays the same, homeowners are looking at a property tax increase.

“Most residential people will be looking at 10-12% increase in their tax bill more than likely, so that’s the big talk away from the this,” Charlottesville City Assessor Jeffrey S. Davis said.

Commercial properties are up about 3%. There is a 30 day appeal window to have your assessment reviewed.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.