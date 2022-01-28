Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Value of Charlottesville properties increasing in 2022

(FILE)
(FILE)(Storyblocks)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The City of Charlottesville has completed its 2022 housing assessment.

According to the assessment, 95% of residential properties increased in value by an average of almost 12%.

If the tax rate stays the same, homeowners are looking at a property tax increase.

“Most residential people will be looking at 10-12% increase in their tax bill more than likely, so that’s the big talk away from the this,” Charlottesville City Assessor Jeffrey S. Davis said.

Commercial properties are up about 3%. There is a 30 day appeal window to have your assessment reviewed.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

One person suffered only minor injures after crashing their car into an office building on...
No major injuries after car crashes into Charlottesville building
Jason Collier
Days after vote on mask-optional policy, Greene Co. school board member resigns
R’Quis Jones. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department
CPD: 2nd person wanted in connection of child shot
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Greene County Public Schools
In narrow vote, Greene County Public Schools opts to repeal mask mandate

Latest News

Clinton Key said he's faced several issues with CenturyLink since moving to Albemarle County in...
“It’s CenturyLink or literally nothing:” Albemarle Broadband Authority addressing customer concerns
Outside of the UVA Medical Center (FILE)
COVID-19 update from UVA shows rise in pediatric cases
Rep. Bob Good makes a campaign stop in Albemarle Co.
Rep. Bob Good makes campaign stop in Albemarle Co.
(FILE)
ACPD investigating fatal crash along Presidents Rd.