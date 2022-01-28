Value of Charlottesville properties increasing in 2022
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The City of Charlottesville has completed its 2022 housing assessment.
According to the assessment, 95% of residential properties increased in value by an average of almost 12%.
If the tax rate stays the same, homeowners are looking at a property tax increase.
“Most residential people will be looking at 10-12% increase in their tax bill more than likely, so that’s the big talk away from the this,” Charlottesville City Assessor Jeffrey S. Davis said.
Commercial properties are up about 3%. There is a 30 day appeal window to have your assessment reviewed.
