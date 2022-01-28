Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA responds to Virginia’s AG vaccine mandate opinion

Virginia’s Attorney General says colleges cannot make students get the COVID-19 vaccine
By Madison McNamee
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares says universities cannot make students get the COVID-19 vaccine. In his first legal opinion, issued Friday, January 28, he says the General Assembly would first have to issue a law.

A law professor at the University of Virginia says in the short term, there will not be any changes but Miyares’ opinion could have some long-term impacts.

“Most students and most faculty have already not only been vaccinated, but gotten boosters,” Margaret Riley said.

Around 99% of the university already has their COVID-19 shots. Professor Riley says the compliance has been excellent on UVA Grounds.

“I think it takes too narrow a view of what the law is,” Riley said.

She says she thinks the Attorney General is mistaken: “In his opinion, that unless the state legislature has mandated a COVID vaccine, that the state universities do not have the power to mandate such a vaccine because the state legislature hasn’t mandated a COVID vaccine so far.”

57th District Delegate Sally Hudson agrees it’s the long term, where we could see some impact, but not right now.

“That’s all the more reason that we know that this is not about keeping people safe,” Hudson said. “It’s about scoring political points.”

Hudson is not only a delegate, but also a professor at UVA.

“It’s long been a practice that for people enrolling in public education institutions, they have to get their vaccine so we can all keep each other safe,” Hudson said.

Both professors say they just hope COVID-19 cases are down, by the time new students can enroll.

“It’s really frustrating because we’ve been at this for a long time,” Hudson said. “And it’s long past time for everybody to come together and to start doing everything we can to put this all behind us.”

“If there is a variant that isn’t covered by the vaccines, or god forbid another infectious disease comes into our community, I guess I hope at that point the Attorney General will change his mind,” Riley said.

A spokesperson for UVA said the university is reviewing the opinion and would provide additional information once that review is complete.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

One person suffered only minor injures after crashing their car into an office building on...
No major injuries after car crashes into Charlottesville building
Jason Collier
Days after vote on mask-optional policy, Greene Co. school board member resigns
R’Quis Jones. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department
CPD: 2nd person wanted in connection of child shot
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Greene County Public Schools
In narrow vote, Greene County Public Schools opts to repeal mask mandate

Latest News

Clinton Key said he's faced several issues with CenturyLink since moving to Albemarle County in...
“It’s CenturyLink or literally nothing:” Albemarle Broadband Authority addressing customer concerns
Outside of the UVA Medical Center (FILE)
COVID-19 update from UVA shows rise in pediatric cases
Rep. Bob Good makes a campaign stop in Albemarle Co.
Rep. Bob Good makes campaign stop in Albemarle Co.
(FILE)
Value of Charlottesville properties increasing in 2022