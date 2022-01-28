Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Rep. Bob Good makes campaign stop in Albemarle Co.

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia 5th District Representative Bob Good (R) surprised Mission Barbeque in Albemarle County Friday, January 28, when he stopped by to host a meet and greet.

“I’ve done what I said I would do when I ran in 2020. I’ve stood for things that I said I would stand for,” Rep. Good said.

Good is hosting multiple meet and greets over the next few days, running on the platform of expanding broadband access and increasing funding for law enforcement among other issues.

“I have fought to stop the runaway reckless spending that’s going on in Washington, against our national debt increases that have been going on, I’ve also fought to secure our border,” Rep. Good said.

Also on his list is stopping government overreach: ”I particularly aggressively fought against the mandates coming out of Washington, out of Richmond with vaccine mandates and mask mandates,” the representative said.

Good says he appreciates Governor Glenn Youngkin’s pushback on these mandates.

“I’m thankful that he’s fighting against the mask mandates and trying to give relief to Virginian’s along the vaccine mandates, as well,” Rep. Good said.

Four Democrats and one other Republican have filed to run across Good in the district.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

