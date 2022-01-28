Madison County votes to vastly reduce role of contact tracing in schools

MADISON, Va. (WVIR) - Madison County schools is taking another step back from COVID-19 mitigation measures.

A 4-to-1 vote at Thursday night’s school board meeting meant Madison County Public Schools is opting to get rid of most instances of contact tracing, something the district has said takes up lots of nurses’ time, with few results.

“We have some students, plenty of students that have never contracted COVID-19 who have been quarantined two, three, four times,” said MCPS Superintendent Anna Graham.

The decision was backed by most of the speaking public at the meeting.

“We’ve been affected,” said Kathy Chada, a parent. “I think we’ve had four quarantines in our family and it really has affected the children and their performance at school.”

But a minority of speakers criticized the decision coming so quickly after a vote to make masks optional.

“If everybody wears masks, which y’all got rid of two weeks ago, you’d have to be doing less contact tracing,” said Erich Moeller, another parent.

The decision didn’t get rid of all contact tracing, which will still occur during an outbreak or if someone in a household tests positive. But even that was greeted with some skepticism.

“This pandemic was blown way out of proportion some time ago if not an outright lie altogether,” said Charles Sheads, Jr., the lone board member to oppose the measure.

Sheads gave a several-minute-long speech, and after it he said he wanted to get rid of all contact tracing. That proposal was greeted with applause from much of the crowd.

Other board members said there’s importance in keeping it in those extreme circumstances.

“We do have an interest in trying to keep spread down, you know, to keep kids in school, to keep our teachers healthy, to keep our kids healthy,” said School Board Member Angela Eichelberger.

If a Madison County Public School student is identified as a close contact of an outbreak, they can stay in school with daily testing for a five-day period, plus strict mask-wearing.

