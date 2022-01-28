Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Light Snow and Slick Travel

Followed by Frigid Wind Chills
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Winter Weather Advisory for most of the region from 4 PM today through 4 AM Saturday.  A general 1 to 3 inches of snowfall.  Most of the snow occurs this evening through the late night.  There looks to be some melting initially.  It may begin as some rain/sleet/snow mix to all snow.  Refreezing after sunset with a layer of snow on top.  This would cause the slickest conditions.

The area most favored for 2 to 3 inches will be across the Shenandoah Valley.  Perhaps up to 4″ over the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Most communities won’t go above freezing Saturday.  Wind chills or feels like temperatures will be near or below zero going into Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Friday afternoon: Cloudy. A wintry mix developing. Changing to snow this evening. Highs in the 30s.

Friday night: Light snow. Most of the snow accumulates this evening through the late night. Watch for slick areas. Lows in the 20s. A general 1 to 2, locally 3 inches expected for most areas.

Saturday: Watch for slick areas. Much colder. Highs in the 20s to lower 30s. Gusty winds making it feel colder. Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Lows in the single numbers to teens. Wind chills near or a little below zero!

Sunday: Cold and partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows near 20.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 40s. Lows mid 20s.

Tuesday: Milder and mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Lows lower 30s.

Wednesday: Rain showers in the afternoon. Highs lower 50s. Lows mid 40s.

Thursday: Rainy and milder. Highs upper 50s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

One person suffered only minor injures after crashing their car into an office building on...
No major injuries after car crashes into Charlottesville building
Jason Collier
Days after vote on mask-optional policy, Greene Co. school board member resigns
R’Quis Jones. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department
CPD: 2nd person wanted in connection of child shot
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Greene County Public Schools
In narrow vote, Greene County Public Schools opts to repeal mask mandate

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
Winter Weather Advisory
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Station App graphic
Light Snow Developing Friday PM. Arctic Blast For Weekend