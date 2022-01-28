Light Snow and Slick Travel

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Winter Weather Advisory for most of the region from 4 PM today through 4 AM Saturday. A general 1 to 3 inches of snowfall. Most of the snow occurs this evening through the late night. There looks to be some melting initially. It may begin as some rain/sleet/snow mix to all snow. Refreezing after sunset with a layer of snow on top. This would cause the slickest conditions.

The area most favored for 2 to 3 inches will be across the Shenandoah Valley. Perhaps up to 4″ over the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Most communities won’t go above freezing Saturday. Wind chills or feels like temperatures will be near or below zero going into Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Friday afternoon: Cloudy. A wintry mix developing. Changing to snow this evening. Highs in the 30s.

Friday night: Light snow. Most of the snow accumulates this evening through the late night. Watch for slick areas. Lows in the 20s. A general 1 to 2, locally 3 inches expected for most areas.

Saturday: Watch for slick areas. Much colder. Highs in the 20s to lower 30s. Gusty winds making it feel colder. Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Lows in the single numbers to teens. Wind chills near or a little below zero!

Sunday: Cold and partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows near 20.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 40s. Lows mid 20s.

Tuesday: Milder and mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Lows lower 30s.

Wednesday: Rain showers in the afternoon. Highs lower 50s. Lows mid 40s.

Thursday: Rainy and milder. Highs upper 50s.

