Light Snow Developing Friday PM. Arctic Blast For Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Light snow and another Arctic Blast ahead, as we move into Friday and the weekend. A cold front approaching from the west tonight will spread more clouds into the region. A cloudy and dry start to Friday, but by early to mid afternoon, light snow developing. Across the Piedmont, it may start as some rain, but mix with and change to snow. Snow amounts 1″-3″ expected across much of our area, with some higher amounts along the Blue Ridge Mountains. Falling temps and snow, Friday evening will make for slick road conditions. Currently a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Friday for the Valley and Mountains.

The energy from this cold front, will help to strengthen a developing storm off the coast and this will be more of a concern for parts of the Northeast and New England, as a Nor’easter. It will turn windy and colder, behind this storm for the weekend.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, not as cold. Lows mid to upper 20s.

Friday: Cloudy, light snow developing mainly during the PM. Highs 30s. Lows low 20s.

Saturday: Early snow, then clearing, windy and cold. Highs mid 20s to low 30s. Bitter wind chills. Lows low 0s to low 10s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy, cold. Highs low to mid 30s. Lows 10s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows around 20.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, seasonable. Highs mid 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, milder. chance of showers. Highs near 50. Low upper 30s.

Thursday: Cloudy, showers, milder. Highs low 50s.

