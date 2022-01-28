“It’s CenturyLink or literally nothing:” Albemarle Broadband Authority addressing customer concerns

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle Broadband Authority says it has received hundreds of complaints about connectivity issues with CenturyLink. Now, ABBA is poised to reach out to the State Corporate Commission (SCC) to make sure something gets gone before the company makes a big transition.

“We don’t have any options out here. It’s CenturyLink or literally nothing,” Clinton Key said.

Key lives in the Keswick area of the county.

“We live in fear that we’re going to go back to remote schooling. We don’t think our bandwidth would be able to handle two kids doing virtual learning, plus our jobs,” Key said.

That fear comes after Key says he had to wait six weeks to get his phone and internet installed.

“The customer service representative told us that there was defective equipment and they were waiting on approval from the city to dig a trench to fix it, which was odd because we don’t live in the city. We live out in the county, and none of our neighbors were out of service,” Key said. “Turned out the customer service representative had just lied to us.”

Three months later, Key is still without a working landline, and he isn’t alone: as of January 26, ABBA says it has received 200 complained in 117 different locations, mostly about outages, reliability, and customer service.

“If the landline is out, they don’t have cellular service, so they have to either get in their car or contact a neighbor and figure out a way to contact 911,” Michael Culp with ABBA said. “CenturyLink/Lumen has to step up to the plate and give us a plan and then show us action to show us they’re working to correcting those types of issues.”

CenturyLink will soon be transitioning to “connect holdings,” which could create another issue. Culp says he doesn’t want things to fall by the wayside when that happens.

“It’s one of those challenging times where you have to have investment in the old, maintaining the old, while investing in the new. It’s not as easy as you can go in and wipe everything out in one fell swoop,” Culp said.

In a statement to NBC29, CenturyLink/Lumen said:

“While we filed a petition with the State Corporation Commission in November to transfer services to Connect Holding (also known as Brightspeed), it’s still under review. During this time we are continuing to operate as usual and working hard to serve our customers as well as address any concerns. We anticipate the transaction will close in the second half of 2022 and that local customers within this soon-to-be-acquired market will benefit as Brightspeed pursues its own fiber deployment plans.”

ABBA is looking to review its letter to the SCC detailing some of the issues. That letter must be submitted by February 17, with hearings scheduled to happen later that month.

