Grit Coffee temporarily closing Crozet location

By Dominga Murray
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - Grit Coffee customers looking for morning coffee in Crozet will have to stand by a bit longer.

“It is a little fluid at this point because we are still waiting,” Savannah Wilson-Sims, general manager of retail operations, said.

Managers were notified an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Now, they’re waiting for them to test negative and the rest of the staffers to maintain no symptoms.

“It is too bad because I know a lot of people like that location, and Grit in general, but we also care about the people we work with, as well as keeping everyone else safe,” Sean Dalton, a grit shop lead, said.

He says he thinks the decision to close for the time being is a wise choice.

“I went ahead and wiped down any high-contact surface levels using antibacterial supplies, any high-contact surfaces, doorknobs, the register, any of the countertops,” Wilson-Sims said.

She says customers have been understanding.

Managers aren’t exactly sure when Crozet’s Grit will reopen. If they decide to open over the coming weekend, people working will have had no contact with the positive employee.

They’re hoping to be re-opened by next week at the latest.

