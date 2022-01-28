Cville Restaurant Week kicks off

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Restaurant Week is starting Friday, January 28, and will last through Saturday, Feb. 5.

Nineteen restaurants are offering special menus for a fixed price.

“Especially in the winter, because lots of people are sort of snuggled in their house, and it’s a great time to get out. So it’s big news for us, and it’s great to see lots of people come into restaurants,” said Courtenay Tyler, owner of Tonic and Tilman’s.

“We mostly have the greatest hits offer menu that we’ve featured since the beginning, just kind of a great way for Restaurant Week to work for us,” Chef Emerson Ross said.

Tonic says COVID-19 has changed the way people dine there.

“Rather than being just Friday and Saturday night heavy, dining tends to be throughout the whole week, which is actually excellent for us. It helps kind of pace the rhythm of service a little bit better,” said Ross.

For every meal, $1 will go to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

“Every dollar allows us to provide four meals to those in need in the community. So get out, support a local restaurant, and support the food bank and our partners in ensuring that those in need have access to food,” Tyler Herman with BRAFB said.

“I can tell you from summer Restaurant Week, last year, Fry’s Spring Station and Shadwell’s Restaurant were able to donate about $1,200 to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. So that means between the two restaurants we had 1,200 meals served over the course of the, I think, it’s nine days total. So that is a great participation rate,” said Jim Drost, from Food and Beverage Management.

Many of the restaurants are expected to be packed so they are encouraging reservations.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.