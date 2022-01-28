Charlottesville Free Clinic trying to help alleviate emergency room burden

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As emergency rooms deal with an influx of patients, the Charlottesville Free Clinic is trying to help alleviate that burden.

The clinic says it is making sure it sees patients with clinical needs within one to three days of their initial request. It is also encouraging you to see if you’re eligible to become a patient, rather than running to the hospital for non-urgent visits.

“We just want to remind the community that for patients who are eligible for care, you know, working uninsured and underinsured adults, we are a better idea than the emergency room for you,” Charlottesville Free Clinic Executive Director Susan Sherman said.

If you’re looking to become a patient with the free clinic, you can call at 434-296-5525 or email the office frontdesk@cvillefreeclinic.org.

