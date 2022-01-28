Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Bedford vet reports dogs from hoarding case are recovering well

Courtesy: Bedford County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Bedford County Sheriff's Office(Bedford County Sheriff's Office)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Tuesday, nearly 30 dogs were rescued in Bedford. According to a vet treating the animals, they’re recovering well.

The veterinarian who first treated the dogs says she was surprised some of the dogs were still alive, and many others would not have survived much longer in the conditions they were living in.

She also says more animals involved in neglect cases have come to her office recently.

“We’ve actually seen more cases here in the past four or five months. It’s out there. It’s not just on the TV. But I think it’s citizens who are stepping forward, even anonymously, and alerting the officials that this is going on, and I think that’s great and I encourage everybody to do that.” Lora Ryan, Riverside Veterinary Hospital.

She adds all the animals are doing much better and she expects them all to survive. Medically, she says they will likely spend a month under observation and taking medication to recover.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person suffered only minor injures after crashing their car into an office building on...
No major injuries after car crashes into Charlottesville building
Jason Collier
Days after vote on mask-optional policy, Greene Co. school board member resigns
R’Quis Jones. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department
CPD: 2nd person wanted in connection of child shot
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Greene County Public Schools
In narrow vote, Greene County Public Schools opts to repeal mask mandate

Latest News

(FILE)
ACPD investigating fatal crash along Presidents Rd.
VDOT truck (FILE)
VDOT crews treating roads ahead of winter storm
Bonus Bucks Leasing
Albemarle County Office of Housing incentivizes ‘Bonus Bucks’
Charlottesville Free Clinic
Charlottesville Free Clinic trying to help alleviate emergency room burden