Albemarle County Office of Housing incentivizes ‘Bonus Bucks’

By Dominga Murray
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Office of Housing is offering up a new incentive program called “Bonus Bucks”.

The program is designed to connect current voucher holders with available rental units. The one-time payments will continue through June 30, or until funds expire.

“It’s a way to ensure that we’re able to connect our clients to with those units and with affordable units across our jurisdiction,” Housing Program Manager Philip Holbrook said.

The first bonus available is for landlords or property owners who have never worked with the program who sign an Office of Housing client to a lease.

“Then the second bonus is for a referral: if an existing owner refers a colleague and then that also ends in a successful lease signing,” Rental Assistance Coordinator Carter Walker said.

The program gives $350 per lease for new owners, and $100 for referring a friend.

