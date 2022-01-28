ACPD investigating fatal crash along Presidents Rd.
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a Charlottesville man.
According to ACPD, emergency responders were called out to the 3800 block of Presidents Road around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, January 27. The driver, 26-year-old Austin Hunter Frazier, died at the scene.
Police say Frazier was the only person in the vehicle and that he was not wearing a seat belt.
This is the second traffic fatality investigated by ACPD in 2022.
