VSP investigating fatal fire in Augusta Co.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fire in Augusta County that killed two and sent one to the hospital.

Emergency responders were called out to a house fire along Purple Cow Road around 2:20 a.m. Thursday, January 27. VSP says fire crews found the bodies of a woman and a boy inside. Both have been transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.

A man was flown to VCU Medical Center in Richmond for treatment of life-threatening injuries sustained in the fire.

VSP says the cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and there is no evidence at this time to indicate it was suspicious in nature.

