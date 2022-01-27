Virginia Dept. of Health making ‘strategic’ move to move away from universal case investigation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As Omicron spreads rapidly throughout the commonwealth, the Virginia Department of Health is shifting how it traces and investigates COVID cases.

VDH’s new plan is to spend all of its resources tracking potential outbreaks instead of each individual COVID case. That’s because tracking each case, given the rise of Omicron, is just not possible.

More than 25% of all PCR tests in Virginia are coming back positive and the rate of new cases has more than doubled over the last month.

“When you have such a transmissible virus, and there are so many cases, a universal case investigation and contact tracing approach just doesn’t work and isn’t effective,” said Dr. Laurie Forlano, the deputy director of VDH’s Office of Epidemiology.

Forlano said that’s not the only reason for the change. She said because of vaccinations many Omicron cases are tough to even know about.

“A lot of infections are never known to public health,” she said, “either because people don’t have symptoms or they have mild cases or they’re testing themselves at home.”

NBC29 asked Forlano if the strategy is a sacrifice, given the number of people who may not be a part of a contact tracing effort.

“I don’t know if it’s a sacrifice in our response,” Forlano said. “It’s more of a strategic, intentional move to put our time and effort and resources where it will make the most impact.”

That includes places like nursing homes and jails, where local health departments will conduct a more focused case investigation because their populations are more vulnerable.

As for individuals who test positive, Forlano said this emphasizes the importance of self-isolation and reporting your case through the COVIDWISE app.

“Not everyone has mild illness,” Forlano said. “And not everyone has the luxury of being able to stay home for five days with no consequences.

As for schools, Forlano said they may not do contact tracing for every case, but similarly, area health departments will come in to help if there’s a suspected outbreak or much higher transmission rates.

