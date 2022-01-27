Tracking a cold front
Light snow Friday, warmer next week
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure is slowly drifting east. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and chilly temperatures for the rest of the afternoon. Meanwhile, a cold front to our west will spread clouds into the region tonight. Friday will get off to a cloudy and dry start. Light now is expected by late afternoon. Accumulations are expected to be between 1″-3″. While these amounts are rather light, watch out for slippery road conditions during the afternoon and evening commute. That developing Nor’easter, will not impact our area, but more snow can be expected closer to the I-95 corridor. Stay tuned for updates. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny & chilly, High: around 40
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Low: mid 20s
Friday: Cloudy, light afternoon snow, High: upper 30s...Low: low 20s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 30s...Low: low teens
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: low 20s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s
