Tracking a cold front

Light snow Friday, warmer next week
By David Rogers
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure is slowly drifting east. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and chilly temperatures for the rest of the afternoon. Meanwhile, a cold front to our west will spread clouds into the region tonight. Friday will get off to a cloudy and dry start. Light now is expected by late afternoon. Accumulations are expected to be between 1″-3″. While these amounts are rather light, watch out for slippery road conditions during the afternoon and evening commute. That developing Nor’easter, will not impact our area, but more snow can be expected closer to the I-95 corridor. Stay tuned for updates. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & chilly, High: around 40

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Low: mid 20s

Friday: Cloudy, light afternoon snow, High: upper 30s...Low: low 20s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 30s...Low: low teens

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: low 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

