Reece Beekman filling up stat sheet for Cavaliers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Reece Beekman only scored two points in UVA’s win over Louisville, but the sophomore had a big impact on the outcome.

Beekman grabbed a game-high seven rebounds, and dished out a game-high and career-best eleven assists.

UVA head coach Tony Bennett says, “When you look at Reece’s stat line, wow.”

“Box score doesn’t determine how Reece plays,” says senior forward Jayden Gardner. “Reece is a true point guard. He’s always looking for his teammates, and when he’s able to get the shots, he takes them. Reece affects the games in a lot of different ways, not just scoring the basketball.”

The eleven assists are the most by an ACC player this season.

No one else has had more than nine in one game.

“In the last eight games, or nine games, the trajectory is good,” says Bennett. “He’s looking to be a little more assertive. He only took two shots, but he was probing, and looking. He had very good feel.”

Sophomore Kadin Shedrick says, “He’s a phenomenal facilitator. He know where the open guy is. He’s a great passer. He can do it all. He’s a special player.”

The Cavaliers made 24 baskets against the Cardinals on Tuesday night, and they had an assist on 20 of them.

Gardner says, “It’s really contagious when you have that unselfishness that this team has. We don’t care who scores the points. We just want to win, and when you add that with our defense it’s really a sight to see.”

Reece Beekman leads the league in assist-to-turnover ratio (3.7), as well as steals (45).

Virginia is scheduled to be back in action at Notre Dame on Saturday.

