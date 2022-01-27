Gov. Youngkin issues state of emergency ahead of weekend winter storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued a state of emergency in preparation for the weekend winter storm.

In a press release, Gov. Youngkin says The Virginia Emergency Operations Center has been actively monitoring the movement of the storm that is expected to arrive in Virginia Friday night.

Initial forecasts from The National Weather Service are predicting snow and high winds across the commonwealth, and coastal flooding along the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic Ocean coastlines.

The governor’s office says this storm is likely to include downed trees, more electrical outages, and significant impacts on travel conditions, and says that the commonwealth is ready to assist localities - especially those with vulnerable populations.

The governor’s office also says, they plan to activate The Virginia Emergency Support Team for this round of winter weather.

