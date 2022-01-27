Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Frigid start

Light snow Friday, warmer next week
By David Rogers
Jan. 27, 2022
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Arctic high pressure is over head, allowing temperatures to plummet into the single digits and teens. As we go through the day a southwest wind and abundant sunshine will boost temperatures to near 40. Clouds will increase tonight ahead of an approaching cold front. We’ll see light snow develop late Friday afternoon. Between 1″-3″ of accumulating snow is possible. A Nor’easter will form far enough to our east, limiting the impacts for our region. Skies will clear Saturday, and another shot of cold air will move in. Meanwhile, expect warmer temperatures for next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & chilly, High: around 40

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, not as cold, Low: mid 20s

Friday: Cloudy, light late day snow, High: upper 30s...Low: low 20s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 30s...Low: low teens

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: low 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

