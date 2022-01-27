FRIGID Night. Sunny, Chilly Thursday. Snow Likely By Friday PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Frigid overnight with lows by morning in the 0s and 10s. More sunshine and chilly Thursday, winds turning out of the south, will carry temperatures into the upper 30s to around 40. Another cold front approaching on Friday will trigger a period of light snow across the region, likely starting during the afternoon and continuing into the night. Any rain/snow mix across the Piedmont at the start, changing to snow. At this time, based on model guidance, snow amounts of 1″-3″ inches of accumulation, with some higher amounts in the Mountains. Continue to check back for updates. The energy from this front, will help to strengthen a storm off the coast and this will be more of a concern for parts of the Northeast and New England, as a Nor’easter. It will turn windy and colder, behind this storm for the weekend.

Tonight: Clear and frigid. Lows 0s and low 10s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs upper 30s to around 40. Lows low 20s.

Friday: Cloudy, snow or rain changing to snow during PM and evening. Highs upper 30s. Lows low 20s.

Saturday: Early snow, then clearing, windy and cold. Highs upper 20s to low 30s. Bitter wind chills. Lows low 0s to low 10s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy, cold. Highs mid 30s. Lows 10s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs low 40s. Lows around 20.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, seasonable. Highs mid 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, milder. Highs near 50.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.